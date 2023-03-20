UPDATE: Power in Fort St. John restored

A map showing the power outage in Fort St. John.
The location of the outage. (B.C. Hydro)

UPDATE: As of 1:35 p.m., the power has been restored.

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A power outage in Fort St. John is affecting approximately 2,122 residents.

The outage is west of 90th Avenue, east of Beaver Road, south of 102nd Avenue and north of 79th Avenue, according to B.C. Hydro.

The power has been out since 12:07 p.m. and is still under investigation. 

As of 12: 45 p.m., a BC Hydro crew is on site trying to restore power. 

B.C. Hydro has no estimation of when power will be restored or the cause of the outage.

