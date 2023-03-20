Epscan Industries donates $3,000 to Literacy Society

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A local business has donated $3,000 to an initiative providing free books to children.
The funds will support the Fort St. John Literacy Society’s Dolly Parton Imagination Library program, which provides a free monthly age-appropriate book to children aged zero to five.
The society’s executive director, Jessica Kalman, said Shane Sterling and his team at Epscan decided to celebrate his birthday month by sponsoring the program for March.
The program currently sponsors around 740 kids locally each month and is funded by the society.
“That’s why we go out to the community to ask for their support through sponsorship, so donations allow us to continue offering this program,” Kalman said.
The program has a panel of early childhood literacy experts reviewing and selecting books to be added to the Imagination Library.
“So for children that are enrolled right at birth, they have the opportunity to have a 60-book library by the time they enter the school system,” Kalman said.
She said the program also encourages sharing the stories with their caretakers.
“[This provides them with] some social, emotional connections, time and some opportunities to expand their vocabulary and word recognition just by hearing and reading the stories, depending on what age they’re at.”
Kalman added that the society is always looking for sponsors to support its programs.
The Dolly Parton Imagination Library program currently has a waiting list of almost 100 until the society can secure more funding.
For more information and to donate, visit the Literacy Society’s website.
