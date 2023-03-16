NRRM opens conversation on potential Rainbow Lake connector

FORT NELSON, B.C. — The Northern Rockies Regional Municipality (NRRM) met with representatives from Rainbow Lake, High Level, and Mackenzie county councils to begin discussions on the Rainbow Lake connector road.
Chief Sharleen Gale of Fort Nelson First Nations was also in attendance at the committee of the whole meeting on March 13th.
The purpose of the meeting was to begin discussions about building a highway connecting Highway 58 West in Alberta to the Sierra Yoyo Desan Resource Road in B.C.
Currently, there is no direct highway between Rainbow Lake and Fort Nelson, and Highway 58 West ends just after Rainbow Lake.
Some of the potential benefits discussed included ease of access to tourism and increased capacity for industry transportation such as forestry, oil and gas, and agriculture. Another advantage mentioned was the increase in options in case of evacuation for natural disaster events, like a forest fire.
Some concerns raised during the meeting included increased competition in specific industries, especially the oil and gas sector, pollution, the risk of further poaching on Indigenous lands, and environmental damage to the permafrost and rivers.
The Mayor of Fort Nelson, Rob Fraser, stated the point of the conversation was simply to open up the conversation.
“We all agree that opening up the dialogue, and opening discussion, is a good thing,” Fraser said.
According to Michelle Farris, the mayor of Rainbow Lake, the connector highway has been a topic of discussion for the community since the 1960s.
The full committee of the whole agenda and video can be found on the NRRM’s website.
