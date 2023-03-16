Finance Committee to hold public hearing in Dawson Creek

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The provincial Standing Committee on Finance will host a public consultation on the 2024 provincial budget in Dawson Creek and is looking for resident feedback.
While the date of the meeting has yet to be announced, registration for residents to speak at the consultation is currently open.
Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier said the committee, comprised of government and opposition MLAs, is looking to get an “on the ground” perspective.
“We hear lots of times in our offices where local groups are looking for funding or local groups are looking for additional funding,” Bernier explained.
“It’s really an opportunity for the local groups to have their voice heard.”
Bernier also said this public consultation is a good chance for Dawson Creek residents and the Peace River region to have their voices heard.
“It’s really important for our region that people have their voices heard. So I’m glad that they’re coming to Dawson Creek as their stop for the Peace region.”
Dates have yet to be officially announced. The deadline to register to speak is Thursday, March 30th, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Standard Time.
For more information on how to participate in the committee meetings, including pre-registration, visit the Legislative Assembly of British Columbia’s website.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.