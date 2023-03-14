Peace River Motorsports Association holds first-ever Ice-X event

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C.— The Peace Region Motorsports Association (PRMA) held its first-ever Ice-X racing event on Charlie Lake last Sunday.
Ice-X is a series of races featuring a variety of different motor vehicles such as cars, SUVs, and side-by-sides. The races are categorized by vehicles with studded or non-studded tires. Anyone can enter to race, as long as their vehicle meets safety requirements.
According to PRMA board member and event organizer Clay Sutherland, the event was a success.
“We had 15 participants, and quite a few spectators, it was a beautiful day for it,” said Sutherland.
“Everyone that participated wants to have another one.”
Sutherland said he submitted the required paperwork to be able to host the next Ice-X on March 26th.
Sutherland came up with the idea for Ice-X in hopes of creating something fun for the community to participate in during the long winter months.
“We have six months of winter up here, everyone hibernates and disappears until the summer months,” said Sutherland.
“That’s half your lifetime wasted, in my opinion, so let’s embrace those six months and get out there and get after it.”
Updates on the next Ice-X race and how to register can be found on the Peace River Motorsports Association’s Facebook page.
