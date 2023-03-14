Body found after shots fired in Surrey, B.C., homicide unit investigating

SURREY, B.C. — Police say a body with apparent gunshot wounds has been found in a parked vehicle in Surrey, B.C.
A statement from Surrey RCMP says the body was discovered as officers were called to the Grandview Heights neighbourhood just before 8 p.m. Monday.
Witnesses had reported hearing gunfire.
Police say the unnamed victim appeared to have been shot.
The case has been turned over to the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team.
RCMP continue to seek witnesses and urge anyone with information about the shooting to contact investigators.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 14, 2023.
The Canadian Press
