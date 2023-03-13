Hudson’s Hope ATV Campground receives up to $125K

HUDSON’S HOPE, B.C. — The District of Hudson’s Hope said it’s receiving up to $125,000 for work its Dinosaur Lake ATV Campground.
The funding comes from the BC South Peace Mackenzie Economic Diversification and Stabilization Trust (SPMTrust), which considered the district’s proposal on March 6th.
A letter was sent to the district that included the approval of up to $125,000, which will be provided under specific terms and conditions. Conditions include work starting on the project within 90 days and the district providing information on how the funds will be spent.
Hudson’s Hope Mayor Dave Heiberg expressed his gratitude for the grant.
“We’re very, very thankful to be able to have this grant, and it’ll be put to very good use,” Heiberg said.
“It’ll be good for the community, and it’ll be good for the region because we have a lot in our area that we can access through ATV, and it’s a good, healthy way to spend the day.”
The mayor said this year is phase three of the project, which includes finishing the east side of the campgrounds.
“This year, we hope to have it all done and have that place ready to receive as many ATV people as [we can] to come and visit us,” Heiberg said.
In 2021, phase one of the project was completed, which involved putting the grounds and roads into place. Phase two was completed in 2022, and the campground was open later in the summer.
The new campground was pitched to the province more than three years ago, with the district receiving a $20,000 provincial grant for the project in 2019 and $100,000 set aside in reserve funding. The site is separate from the 17 district-owned campsites that already exist at the lake.
