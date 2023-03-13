Court Report: March 6th to 10th

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John Provincial Courts from March 6th to March 10th, 2023.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 6th, 2023 sentencing:
Trisha Yvonne Attachie (born 1987)
Attachie was found guilty of refusing to comply with a demand for a drug or alcohol test as part of an incident on January 7th, 2022. She was given a $2,500 fine and a $100 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of the crime, and a one-year prohibition from driving.
Mark Anthony Gallant (born 1987)
Gallant was found guilty of hunting, trapping, taking, wounding or killing wildlife out of season and making a false statement to an officer concerning incidents that occurred on September 13th and 19th, 2020. He was given fines totalling $2,250 and a $15 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of a crime. He was also sentenced to a forfeiture, which allows the government to seize property and assets “tainted” by crime.
Bryce Mould (born 1999)
Mould was found guilty of possessing stolen property over $5,000 and taking or occupying a vehicle or vessel without the owner’s consent for an incident on December 26th, 2022. He was fined $750, ordered to pay a $225 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of the crime, and given a one-year probation order.
Jesse Carman Scott (born 1980)
Scott was found guilty of assault for an incident that occurred on December 17th, 2022. He was given a one-year probation order and a $100 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of the crime.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 7th, 2023 sentencing:
Donald Eric Apsassin (born 1976)
Reasonable grounds were satisfied for Apsassin causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property. Reasonable grounds satisfied means the courts found the allegation did take place. He was given a $100 fine and a one-year recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $100.
Joel Dustin Toth (born 1981)
Toth was found guilty of breaching his release order on April 21st, 2022, concerning charges that occurred in 2020. He was sentenced to seven days in jail.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 8th, 2023 sentencing:
Joel Allan Bryce Clarke (born 1991)
Clarke was found guilty of making harassing communication by means of telecommunication for an incident on October 16th, 2021. He was given a conditional discharge, which means his record won’t show a conviction if he meets the conditions the judge sets, an 18-month probation order and a $100 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of the crime.
Andrew Evan Hall (born 1981)
Hall was found guilty of driving without reasonable consideration in an incident on October 3rd, 2020. He was given a $1,000 fine, a six-month probation order and a victim surcharge of $150, which goes towards helping victims of the crime.
Lucas Sebastian Theodore Seyfert (born 1992)
Seyfert was found guilty of causing fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident on April 9th, 2022. He was given a 12-month $100 recognizance after the allegation. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $100.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 9th, 2023 sentencing:
Shaymus Naulan Bennett (born 1992)
Bennett was found guilty of breach of release order on June 25th, 2022, concerning theft of over $5,000 in 2021. He was sentenced to time served.
He was also found guilty of willfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer and uttering threats for an incident on August 12th, 2022. He was given a DNA order and a victim surcharge of $100, which goes towards helping victims of the crime.
Bennett was found guilty of impaired vehicle or vessel operation for an incident on August 6th, 2021. He was sentenced to time served and a one-year prohibition from driving.
He was found guilty of refusing to submit to a drug or alcohol test for an incident on December 21st, 2022. He was sentenced to time served and a one-year prohibition from driving.
Fort St. John Provincial Court, March 10th, 2023 sentencing:
Tyrell James Collins (born 1988)
Collins was found guilty of causing a disturbance and assault relating to an incident on August 19th, 2022. He was sentenced to jail time served, a 12-month probation order and a $100 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of the crime.
Darlin Mae Walker (born 1991)
Walker was found guilty of driving without reasonable consideration for an incident on February 27th, 2021. He was given a $1,000 fine, a 12-month probation order and a $150 victim surcharge, which goes towards helping victims of the crime.
There were no sentences given in Dawson Creek.
