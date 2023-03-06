Spring Home Maintenance Tips

While we are still a few months away from there being no more snow, spring maintenance should be on your mind to prevent lasting damage to your home.
Your spring upkeep should serve two purposes. The first is to assess and address any damage that occurred over the winter. And the second, of course, is to make sure your home is ready for the warmer weather to come.
To help you kickstart your spring maintenance, here is a handy month-by-month checklist:
March
- Clean or replace the furnace filter
- Test your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors and replace the batteries if necessary.
- Check the attic for roof leaks, water damage or insulation issues.
- Check the sump pump (if applicable).
- Remove snow and ice from the roof overhang and vents to prevent ice damming and water damage.
April
- Check eavestroughs and downspouts for damage or blockage.
- Inspect the basement or crawlspaces for leaks.
- Check the roof for loose or cracked shingles.
- Check driveways and walkways for frost damage.
- Check your water heater for leaks.
- Turn on the exterior water supply.
- Plan landscaping in a way that will avoid soil settlement and water collecting near your home’s foundation.
May
- Inspect fences for weather-related or other damage.
- Check caulking for air and water leaks.
- Check exterior finishes for wear that requires attention.
- Check that windows and screens are operating properly.
- Check the septic system if you have one.
General Safety Tips
- Look for bare patches on your roof after a snowfall to see if your roof or attic insulation may need repair.
- Test for high levels of radon gas in your home with a simple DIY test, or call in a pro.
- Make sure important documents are stored off the floor and not in the basement ahead of spring thaws and floods.
- Refresh your emergency kit if needed, and add any season-specific items, such as a battery-operated fan if you lose air conditioning in a summer power outage.
- Angle your downspouts away from your home to prevent flood damage.
- Consider adding a sump pump with backup power or reverse-flow valves in basement drains.
- Clear gutters and debris left over from winter storms and do time-sensitive repairs.
- Inspect your roof and repair any damage.
- Consider applying sealant around basement windows and at the base of exterior doors.
Having your own home comes with many perks from privacy, to added space, to your own unique décor. But one thing’s for sure – it takes some work to keep the place organized and safe. Whatever the season, make sure you know the risks in your area so you can properly prepare your home for them.
Thanks for Reading!
Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it–but we need your support.
Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story.