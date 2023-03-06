SD 60 Band FUNdraiser raised over $8K

By News March 6, 2023 1 minute of reading
Band students practicing with their music sheets in front of them.
School District 60 Senior Band practicing. (supplied)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The School District 60 band has raised around $35,000 of the $70,000 needed for a pair of trips in 2023. 

The FUNdraiser event at Ma Murray Middle School on February 23rd raised over $8,000 for the senior band’s trip to Music Fest Canada in Niagara Falls and the middle schooler’s trip to Edmonton.

Assistant band director Sabrina Brooks said the school was so packed that people had to park blocks away.

“Kids that came said it was the best party ever. All groups were so amazingly talented,” Brooks said.

In total, the event raised $7,739.20, and a $1,000 corporate donation from  Cougar Landscaping and Construction raised the total to $8,739.20.

The construction company is challenging other snow removal companies to meet or beat their $1,000 donation.

The band is still accepting donations by cash or cheque made out to SD 60 Band, and students are also holding an ongoing bottle drive.

