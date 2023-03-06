Court Report: February 27th to March 3rd

Below are the latest sentences handed out from the Fort St. John and Dawson Creek provincial courts from February 27th to March 3rd, 2023.
Fort St. John provincial court, February 28th, 2023 sentencing:
Cory C. Copes (born 1971)
Copes was found guilty of a fear of injury or damage to a person or property for an incident on September 1st, 2021, in Fort St. John. He was released on a recognizance of $500 for 12 months, starting March 1st, 2023. If he breaks the conditions laid out by the court, he must pay the $500.
Fort St. John provincial court, March 1st, 2023 sentencing:
Ryan Matthew Fallows (born 1991)
Fallows was sentenced to seven days in jail for mischief of $5,000 or under due to an incident in Fort St. John on March 22nd, 2019. He was also found guilty of failing to stop after a vehicle incident on April 11th, 2019 and sentenced to 30 days in jail. Fallows was found to be in breach of undertaking or recognizance on December 1st, 2019 and sentenced to seven days in jail.
Fort St. John provincial court, March 3rd, 2023 sentencing:
Frederick Joseph Askoty (born 1958)
Askoty was found guilty of driving while his driver’s license was suspended on October 24th, 2022. He was sentenced to 14 days in jail and was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $100. A victim surcharge goes towards helping victims of a crime.
Tanner Shawn Conquergood (born 1997)
Conquergood was found guilty of driving a motor vehicle without due care and attention for an incident on July 14th, 2018. He was fined $2,000 and ordered to pay a victim surcharge of $300. A victim surcharge goes towards helping victims of a crime.
Clayton James Leask (born 1983)
Leask was found guilty of storing firearms contrary to regulation and possessing firearms without a licence or registration for an incident on February 8th, 2021. He was released on a conditional discharge, which means his record won’t show a conviction if he meets the conditions the judge sets. He was also sentenced to a forfeiture, which allows the government to seize property and assets “tainted” by crime, and given a 12-month probation order.
Justin M Thibault (born 1994)
Thibault was found guilty of unlawful possession of live wildlife on June 9th, 2020, in Hudson’s Hope. He was fined $100, charged with restitution of $7,400 and a victim surcharge of $15. All of the charges are due on March 2nd, 2026. A victim surcharge goes towards helping victims of the crime, and a restitution order requires the offender to pay the victim for financial losses.
Dawson Creek provincial court, February 27th, 2023 sentencing:
Jordan Allen Halbert (born 1989)
Halbert was found guilty of possession for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats for an incident that occurred on August 16th, 2021, in Dawson Creek. He was ordered to submit a DNA sample and sentenced to a forfeiture, which allows the government to seize property and assets “tainted” by crime. He was also sentenced to 121 days in jail and given a lifetime prohibition from firearms. Halbert was also found guilty of possessing stolen property over $5,000 on November 19th, 2019. He was sentenced to jail time served and a 12-month probation order. Halbert was found guilty of driving while prohibited or with his licence suspended on March 14th, 2020, in Dawson Creek. He was given a $500 fine, a 12-month probation order and a 1-year prohibition from driving. He was found guilty of mischief of $5,000 or under for an incident in Dawson Creek on October 30th, 2021. He was sentenced to jail time served and a 12-month probation order.
Raymond Spence (born 1953)
Spence was found guilty of impaired operation by alcohol or drugs for an incident in Houston, B.C., on August 2nd, 2022. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and a two-year prohibition from driving.
Dawson Creek provincial court, February 28th, 2023 sentencing:
Alexander Bedell (born 2000)
Bedell was charged with driving while prohibited or while his licence was suspended in Dawson Creek on July 17th, 2022. He was fined $500 and a victim surcharge of $75, which goes towards helping victims of a crime.
Damian Richard Patrick Capot (born 1997)
Capot was found guilty of assault for an incident on November 28th, 2022. He was given a conditional discharge, which means his record won’t show a conviction if he meets the conditions the judge sets, and a 12-month probation order.
Dawson Creek provincial court, March 2nd, 2023 sentencing:
Kaylie Ann Tomkins (born 1991)
Tomkins was found guilty of possession for the purpose of trafficking committed on March 11, 2019. She was sentenced to 36 months in jail and a lifetime prohibition from firearms.
Dawson Creek provincial court, March 3rd, 2023 sentencing:
Shawn Gordon Bains (born 1984)
Bains was found guilty of driving while his driver’s license was suspended on October 15th, 2021. He was given a $2,000 fine, a 6-month prohibition from driving and a victim surcharge of $300, which goes towards helping victims of the crime.
Charles D Meise (born 1963)
Meise was found guilty of the dangerous operation of a conveyance which occurred on October 9th, 2021. He was given a 90-day conditional sentence, a jail sentence to be served within Dawson Creek, and a driving prohibition of two years less a day. He was also found guilty of driving while prohibited or having his licence suspended on September 27th, 2021. He was given a $500 fine and a $75 victim surcharge. Meise was found guilty of driving while prohibited or while his licence was suspended on July 17th, 2022. He was given a $500 fine and a $75 victim surcharge.
