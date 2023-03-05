B.C. woman killed in Mexico, boyfriend detained in suspected homicide

A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of his 23-year-old girlfriend at a resort south of Cancun.
By BC Stories March 5, 2023 1 minute of reading
A photo of Kira Agnew was found Friday morning in a hotel room near Playa del Carmen.
Kira Agnew was found Friday morning in a hotel room near Playa del Carmen.

VANCOUVER — A Canadian man is being detained in Mexico for the suspected homicide of his 23-year-old girlfriend at a resort south of Cancun.

The woman has been identified by family members as Kiara Agnew from Dawson Creek, B.C.

Her family says on a GoFundMe page that Agnew went on what was supposed to be a “dream birthday vacation” to Mexico with her boyfriend, but that “turned into a nightmare” when relatives were notified of her death on Friday.

The original goal was to raise $10,000, but as of Sunday afternoon, the fundraiser had already passed $17,000. To donate, click here.

Agnew’s mother, Michele Levesque, later posted to Facebook that her daughter’s body will be returned to Dawson Creek. 

SSP Solidaridad said in a statement in Spanish that police from the Secretariat of Public Security took a man into custody after “a lifeless woman was found with possible marks of violence in a hotel located in the Xcalacoco neighbourhood.”

Mexican prosecutors have confirmed the woman was found dead Friday, adding he is in custody and possible charges are being considered.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 5, 2023.

— With files from The Associated Press

The Canadian Press

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.