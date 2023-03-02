WANTED: Edward Morehouse

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. — The Dawson Creek RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance in locating 62-year-old Edward Morehouse.
Morehouse is wanted in the province on outstanding warrants for theft under $5,000 and driving while prohibited.
He is described by police as five feet eleven inches tall, weighing about 180 pounds, with grey hair and blue eyes.
The RCMP is asking the public not to approach Morehouse if found. Anyone with information on his location is asked to call the Dawson Creek detachment at 250-784-3700.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
