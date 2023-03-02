No Injuries reported in fire at Fort St. John sawmill

No one was injured in a structure fire at the Fort St. John sawmill on Tuesday, according to the Peace River Regional District (PRRD).
Fort St. John, B.C. —  No one was injured in a structure fire at the Fort St. John sawmill on Tuesday, according to the Peace River Regional District (PRRD).

Around 2 p.m., the Charlie Lake Fire Department arrived to the scene of the fire at 9312 259 Road to see flames exiting the building from the eaves.

The Taylor Fire Department sent an engine with three firefighters after receiving a call for mutual aid from the Charlie Lake Fire Department. 

The PRRD said the departments contained and extinguished the fire, which included two sections of two buildings and numerous hidden spot fires.

The call lasted six and a half hours before being turned over to Canfor staff. A fire investigation is pending, according to the PRRD.

Energeticcity.ca reached out to Canfor for comment but did not receive a response by publication time.

