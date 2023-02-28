City to purchase new rescue equipment

The Fort St. John Fire Department will soon be receiving new equipment to help in car wreck rescue efforts. 
By News February 28, 2023
A fire engine in front of a brick building.
A Fort St. John Fire Department Fire Engine. (File photo)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Fire Department will soon be receiving new resources to aid in rescue efforts for vehicle collisions. 

In a council meeting on February 27th, staff was directed to purchase new extrication equipment from KGC Rescue in Nanaimo, B.C. 

Extraction equipment is used to help retrieve citizens trapped during car wrecks. This equipment may include the jaws of life, cutters, and spreaders. 

The report indicated that KGC Rescue is the only company in B.C. authorized to sell Holmatro brand equipment. As it stands, all of the extrication equipment owned by the City of Fort St. John Fire Department is Holmatro brand. 

The report stated that continuing to purchase Holmatro equipment through KGC Rescue would help preserve the relationship between the city and the companies. It would also allow for smoother transitions logistically, service, and training-wise. 

Council authorized purchasing the new equipment, and staff have been directed to purchase the equipment immediately.

