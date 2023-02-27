‘Peace in the North Peace’ opens this Friday

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Around 40 local artists will have their work showcased at an upcoming exhibit highlighting Peace in the North Peace.
The upcoming showcase is an annual exhibit put on by Flying Colours Artists’ Association at Peace Gallery North.
Each piece will vary in mediums depending on the artist and will be displayed with an explanation of how each piece illustrates peace in the region.
“It is our hope that this show brings the viewer a sense of ease and peace while awakening a creative spirit,” said Miep Burgerjon, secretary, treasurer and founding member of the Flying Colours Artists’ Association.
The various mediums used include several types of paints, fibre art, carving and mixed media.
“Often, our artists are married to their favourite medium and style while having affairs with other art forms,” Burgerjon explained.
Burgerjon described the association as a group of “eclectic” local artists living in Fort St. John and the surrounding areas.
“Together, they create, mentor, critique, offer workshops and exhibit their works,” Burgerjon explained.
The more experienced artists are eager to teach, assist and encourage those seeking inspiration or guidance, Burgerjon said.
Peace in the North Peace opens at Peace Gallery North on Friday, March 3rd, with a reception from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. The art will be on display until March 25th.
For more information on the association or to become a member, visit its website or Facebook page.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!