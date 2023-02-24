Workers, employers asked to take precautions in cold weather

RICHMOND, B.C. — Despite temperatures rising in the northeast, Worksafe BC is reminding employers and workers to take precautions when working in cold temperatures.
The provincial agency put out a release on Friday due to some parts of the province expecting to see temperatures as low as -45 degrees Celsius.
“Without proper clothing and equipment, cold-weather injuries like frostbite can occur in a matter of minutes,” said Barry Nakahara, senior manager of prevention field services for WorkSafeBC.
Between 2018 and 2022, the agency accepted 93 claims for injuries related to cold stress in the province, such as frostbite, hypothermia and abrasions.
According to WorkSafeBC, employers are responsible for risk management in the workplace.
Changes in workplace conditions, such as changes in weather, mean that risk assessments must be done regularly, said WorkSafeBC.
“Engaging frontline workers in risk assessments is important as they will have some valuable insights on how to effectively address the challenges,” said Nakahara.
The agency recommends layering clothing in cold weather to allow sweat to escape and trap heat.
Workers are also asked to always wear warm hand coverings and waterproof boots and should schedule breaks away from the cold to prevent fatigue.
WorkSafeBC said to stay hydrated but limit the amount of coffee and tea drank and avoid alcohol entirely.
When possible, the agency recommends heating the working environment, for example, with a heated shelter to protect from the cold and moisture.
Questions about working in cold weather can be directed to WorkSafeBC’s Prevention Information Line at 1-888–621-7233.
More information on cold stress can be found on WorkSafeBC’s website.
Check Environment Canada for the latest weather updates.
