Northern Health introduces new line for lab appointments

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Residents in Fort St. John can now book lab appointments a little easier by phone, according to Northern Health.
The new line is directed to a regional call centre, instead of the local lab, to schedule, change or cancel appointments.
Northern Health said this will allow patients to reach and speak directly to an agent with minimal wait times, and staff will spend less time scheduling appointments.
This line also allows patients to book appointments at other community labs in Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge, according to Northern Health.
The new phone line is the latest in improvements to booking lab testing, following online booking through Healthelife or drop-ins through NH Check-In.
Residents can call 1-888-223-1530 to book a lab appointment in Fort St. John.
For information on Northern Health in Fort St. John, visit Northern Health Fort St. John’s Facebook group.
