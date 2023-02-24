Northern Health introduces new line for lab appointments

Residents in Fort St. John can now book lab appointments a little easier by phone, according to Northern Health.
By News February 24, 2023
Fort St. John Hospital front entrance in daylight.
Fort St. John Hospital. (Energeticcity.ca)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Residents in Fort St. John can now book lab appointments a little easier by phone, according to Northern Health.

The new line is directed to a regional call centre, instead of the local lab, to schedule, change or cancel appointments.

Northern Health said this will allow patients to reach and speak directly to an agent with minimal wait times, and staff will spend less time scheduling appointments.

This line also allows patients to book appointments at other community labs in Chetwynd and Tumbler Ridge, according to Northern Health.

The new phone line is the latest in improvements to booking lab testing, following online booking through Healthelife or drop-ins through NH Check-In.

Residents can call 1-888-223-1530 to book a lab appointment in Fort St. John.

For information on Northern Health in Fort St. John, visit Northern Health Fort St. John’s Facebook group.

Report a typo or an error

 

Read our guiding principles

Do you have a news tip or a story idea?

Send it our way!

Author

Shailynn has been writing since she was 7 years old, but only recently started her journey as a journalist. Shailynn was born and raised in Fort St. John and she watches way too much YouTube, Netflix and Disney+ during the week while playing DND on the weekends. More by Shailynn Foster

Most Recent Stories

Don't miss a news

story with our daily email!

This site uses cookies to provide you with a great user experience. By continuing to use this website, you consent to the use of cookies in accordance with our privacy policy.