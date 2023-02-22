VIDEO: Crystal Cup crews at work on Charlie Lake

Event organizers are on-site at Charlie Lake and have been working around the clock preparing for the Crystal Cup, which kicks off on Friday.
By Videos February 22, 2023

Recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program, born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator.

During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people from different walks of life and cultural backgrounds.

Last Spring, Jordan completed her first season providing play-by-play for Trinity Western University Women’s Hockey and gameday hosting for BCHL Coquitlam Express.

Jordan enjoys radio anchoring, creating and editing video content, and hopes to one day pursue a career in investigative journalism as well as producing documentaries.

When Jordan isn’t looking for the next great story to tell, she enjoys taking pictures, riding her bike, collecting her favourite rock and roll albums on vinyl, and, of course, cheering on her beloved Canucks. More by Jordan Prentice.

