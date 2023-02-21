Avalanche clean-up on Hwy 97 to begin tomorrow

DriveBC says clean up of an avalanche deposit between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road will commence on Wednesday morning.
By News February 21, 2023
The location of an avalanche deposit which is scheduled to be cleaned up on Wednesday (DriveBC)

LEMORAY, B.C. — DriveBC says clean up of an avalanche deposit between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road will commence Wednesday morning.

Removal of the deposit, located about 1 km north of the Pine Pass summit, will begin at 11 a.m. and reportedly close the highway in both directions.

DriveBC advises residents to expect delays of up to 60 minutes, with clean-up expected to wrap up by about 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

The next update is expected from DriveBC at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

Author

Spencer Hall is a recent graduate of the British Columbia Institute of Technology’s Radio Arts & Entertainment program. Growing up in Northwest B.C. made Spencer aware of the importance of local journalism, independent media, and reconciliation. In his spare time, you can find Spencer reading, playing video games, or at the FSJ dog park with his dog, Teddy. More by Spencer Hall

