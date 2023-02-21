Avalanche clean-up on Hwy 97 to begin tomorrow

LEMORAY, B.C. — DriveBC says clean up of an avalanche deposit between Powder King Road and Old Hasler Road will commence Wednesday morning.
Removal of the deposit, located about 1 km north of the Pine Pass summit, will begin at 11 a.m. and reportedly close the highway in both directions.
DriveBC advises residents to expect delays of up to 60 minutes, with clean-up expected to wrap up by about 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
The next update is expected from DriveBC at 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
For more details, visit DriveBC’s website.
