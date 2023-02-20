RCMP find ten stolen vehicles and stolen snowmobiles

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – The Fort St. John RCMP executed two search warrants last week after a tip from the public and found several hundred thousand dollars of stolen property.
On February 17, the Fort St. John RCMP received information regarding a stolen trailer. The trailer had been located at a property north of Fort St. John.
Frontline RCMP members obtained a search warrant and found the trailer and three stolen snowmobiles inside the trailer.
Through further investigation, the RCMP obtained a second search warrant for the same property and discovered ten stolen vehicles.
“Conservatively, we are looking at several hundred thousand dollars of stolen property being recovered,” says Staff Sergeant Watson.
The investigation into the stolen property is ongoing. The RCMP has not released any information about the property’s location or if anyone has been charged at this time.
