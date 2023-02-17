PNG rates decrease for residential customers

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Pacific Northern Gas (PNG) residential customers in Fort St. John will see an 8.3 per cent decrease on their bill this quarter.
Due to the lower commodity price of natural gas, rates have decreased for most PNG residential customers, according to the gas company.
Commodity rates reflect the gas consumed during the billing period, and PNG reportedly doesn’t mark up those costs.
Commodity rates and delivery rates are regulated by the British Columbia Utilities Commission (BCUC). According to PNG, commodity rates are set quarterly, and delivery rates are set annually.
Fort St. John’s decrease will result in an average annual savings of $140.72.
Dawson Creek residents will save an average of $133.61 on their annual bill after an 8.4 per cent rate decrease.
Tumbler Ridge will see the highest decrease in the region at 9.7 per cent for an average annual bill savings of $167.09.
To learn more about commodity and delivery rates, visit PNG’s website.
