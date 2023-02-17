Communities mourn passing of Elder Liza Wolf

Liza Wolf, a former chief of the Prophet River First Nation, passed away earlier this month; she will be remembered as a strong leader who fought for decades for Indigenous rights.
By News February 17, 2023
Former Chief of Prophet River First Nation Liza Wolf (Prophet River First Nation)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Liza Wolf, a former chief of the Prophet River First Nation, will be remembered as a strong leader who spent decades fighting for Indigenous rights.

Wolf passed away on February 3rd, 2023, in Prince George.

Clarence Apsassin, a former Treaty 8 Tribal Chief and a Blueberry River First Nation member, described Wolf as a passionate and strong advocate for First Nation’s treaty rights.

Apsassin believes Wolf’s traditional Indigenous values were vital in her 33 years as a Chief for Prophet River.

“Her personality and calmness inspired everyone around her,” said Apsassin.

Shona Nelson, band manager at the Doig River First Nation, called Wolf, “a true Treaty 8 icon and Beaver matriarch.”

In a statement, Prophet River Chief and Council members said the Elder was “an inspiration in the community for the new generations.”

“Her strength and leadership will always be remembered,” said a statement from Prophet River Chief and Council.

Most speakers described Wolf as a humble Chief during the her funeral service held in Prophet River on February 11th. Apsassin fondly remembers Wolf as a simple woman with a big heart.

“We should never forget the work and effort she put in for First Nation land rights, and her dealing with the government is an inspiration for the future Indigenous leaders,” said Apsassin.

George Desjarlais, a former West Moberly First Nations Chief, remembered Wolf as someone ingrained in her culture and language and determined to transform her community in every aspect. 

“She represented First Nations in a dignified manner and made us all proud,” said Desjarlais.   

In 2007, Wolf received a BC Achievement Community Award. The organization said Wolf ” has delivered stable government, been instrumental in the successful relocation of her community, and under her leadership, provided steady improvement of the welfare of her people.”

The funeral service for Wolf can be viewed below:

Author

My name is Manavpreet Singh, and I was born and raised in Panjab. I came to Canada as an International student and studied at SFU.

I learned the discourse on media and how it is not merely a tool for news but a powerful technology where reason triumphs the passion. My passion is reading philosophical texts, and I am particularly interested in understanding technology and its impact on colonialism. I will be covering stories coming out of Indigenous communities and trying to explore their language and traditions. Being brought up in rural Panjab, I feel a personal connection with the First Nation communities as our histories though geographically and culturally, are pretty different, there is a common bond of homelessness that we Sikh community share with them.

I am very excited to be working at Energeticcity.ca and covering indigenous stories. This position has been funded by the Government of Canada and the Journalism Initiative. More by Manavpreet Singh

