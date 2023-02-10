Surerus Murphy Joint Venture fined over $350K

WorkSafeBC recently fined Surerus Pipeline $355,244.39 for a repeated high-risk violation at its Arras site, outside of Dawson Creek.
By News February 10, 2023
A pipeline being constructed in a snow field.
Pipeline construction. (surerus-murphy.com)

ARRAS, B.C. — WorkSafeBC recently fined Surerus Pipeline $355,244.39 for a repeated high-risk violation at its Arras site, outside of Dawson Creek.

According to WorkSafeBC, Surerus Murphy is the primary contractor, and the site owner is Trans Canada.

Upon inspection of the worksite where two excavations had been dug to position a pipeline under a road, WorkSafeBC reportedly noticed multiple vehicles and pieces of equipment operating near the excavation. 

The company didn’t implement a curb to stop the vehicles from falling into the craters, according to the provincial agency.

WorkSafeBC said this was a repeated violation.

