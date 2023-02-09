Search and rescue air training north of Fort St. John

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Royal Canadian Air Force squadron from Winnipeg was spotted north of Fort St. John on Wednesday.
The squadron was working with the Civilian Air Search and Rescue for a training mission, according to Captain Brad Little from the 19 Wing Public Affairs in Comox.
Little said the teams were doing para drops of personnel and equipment north of town for the afternoon out of a C130 Hercules aircraft.
The crew training local search and rescue members is from the 435 squadron in Winnipeg.
The aircraft is now holding search and rescue duties in 19 Wing Comox, Little said.
