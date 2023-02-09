Search and rescue air training north of Fort St. John

By News February 9, 2023
A plane flying over some hills and mountains taken from inside a vehicle on the highway coming up to a sign.
A plane flying north of Fort St. John. (Matt Zarichney)

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Royal Canadian Air Force squadron from Winnipeg was spotted north of Fort St. John on Wednesday.

The squadron was working with the Civilian Air Search and Rescue for a training mission, according to Captain Brad Little from the 19 Wing Public Affairs in Comox.

Little said the teams were doing para drops of personnel and equipment north of town for the afternoon out of a C130 Hercules aircraft.

A grey plane with four propellors on the front flying in a bright blue sky.
A closer photo of the plane flying north of Fort St. John. (Matt Zarichney)

The crew training local search and rescue members is from the 435 squadron in Winnipeg.

The aircraft is now holding search and rescue duties in 19 Wing Comox, Little said.

