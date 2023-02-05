Snow squall warning issued for the South Peace

DAWSON CREEK, B.C. – Environment Canada has issued a snow squall warning for the South Peace.
The warning was issued due to heavy snow and strong winds affecting the South Peace.
The wind and snow are expected to continue until late Sunday evening and will cause near-zero visibility when travelling.
See the full warning below.
Issued at 2023-02-06 00:25 UTC by Environment Canada:
Snow squall warning issued for:
B.C. South Peace River, B.C. (087310)
Current details:
A band of heavy snow and gusty winds from the northwest will move through the area early this evening. Visibilities will be briefly reduced to near zero in snow and blowing snow. A rapid drop in temperature is also expected with this band.
Snow squalls cause weather conditions to vary considerably; changes from clear skies to heavy snow within just a few kilometres are common.
Prepare for quickly changing and deteriorating travel conditions.
Snow squall warnings are issued when brief but intense bursts of heavy snow will produce near zero visibilities.
Please continue to monitor alerts and forecasts issued by Environment Canada. To report severe weather, send an email to [email protected] or tweet reports using #BCStorm.
