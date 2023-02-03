Learn about trapping in the Peace Region

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Residents will have a chance to learn about the Peace Region’s history of trapping and the fur trade at a presentation next Friday evening.
Heather Sjoblom, the North Peace Museum’s curator, said the presentation, titled From Forts to Traplines, will include everything from the first forts in the region to artifacts of the fur trade to trapping in 2023.
“We have Raymond Ensz with the Fort St. John Trapper’s Association coming to join us to talk about their trapping work today,” Sjoblom said.
The curator said they’ll go over a brief history of the forts in the area and how they started.
“We’ve had several forts in the upper Peace, including a couple that only lasted for two years,” she said.
“Then we will talk about artifacts of the fur trade, so we’ll get to pass around some of the items that have been excavated from the archeological sites along the Peace River.”
Sjoblom said these items include beads, clay pipes and copper pots.
“We’ll talk about why they were important to the fur trade, and then we’ll talk a little bit about some early trappers here,” Sjoblom added.
The night will finish with Ensz talking about the Fort St. John Trapper’s Association and their work.
The presentation will be held at the museum located at 9323 100th Street on Friday, February 10th, starting at 7 p.m.
The full interview with Sjoblom can be viewed below:
