Local organizations could benefit from Co-op Community Spaces program

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Local organizations looking to fund capital projects can now apply for Federated Co-operatives Limited’s Community Spaces program.
The program has $1 million available for projects in Western Canada dedicated to recreation, environmental conservation and urban agriculture, according to Co-op.
Registered non-profit organizations, registered charities or community service co-operatives can apply online between February 1st and March 1st, 2023, for funding between $25,000 and $150,000 per project.
Co-op Community Spaces has provided $11.5 million to 160 projects across Western Canada since 2015. These projects include educational spaces, community gardens and recreational facilities.
The Fort St. John Co-operative Association will also be announcing the beneficiaries of its grant in the coming weeks.
Federated Co-operatives Limited administers the program on behalf of over 160 independent Co-ops across Western Canada that form the Co-operative Retailing System.
To learn more or apply for funding, visit Community Spaces’ website.
Do you have a news tip or a story idea?
Send it our way!