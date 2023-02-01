Fort St. John to be lit by Impulse

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A new public art installation of illuminated seesaws is coming to Fort St. John in the coming week.
Impulse is an international exhibit that is part playground and part interactive installation, where multiple seesaws emit sound and light when played on.
The exhibit will be installed at the corner of 100th Street and 100th Avenue and will be available from Saturday, February 11th, to Wednesday, February 22nd.
The urban installation renews itself for each audience, and each person on the seesaw becomes a player, according to the City of Fort St. John.
To activate the show, someone sits on each end of the seesaw, and because it is fitted with LED lights and speakers, it will produce lights and sounds.
The intensity of the light varies as the angle changes, and the subtlety of the sounds will become more apparent the more they are used.
“Art has a magical power to transform the ordinary into the extraordinary. We cannot wait to see our community enjoying this temporary public art installation while reimagining the possibilities of our downtown,” Eryn Griffith, Arts and Culture Manager for the City of Fort St. John, said.
Impulse is a creation by Lateral Office and CS Design, in collaboration with EGP Group, with sound design by Mitchell Akiyama, mechanical design and fabrication by Generique Design, electronic design and fabrication by Robocut Studio and produced by Quartier des Spectacles Partnership.
The temporary public art installation is funded by the Government of Canada.
