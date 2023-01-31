FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John RCMP and Fire Department were on the scene of a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of Highway 97 and 271 Road Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief of Operations Dan Simpson said the rear-end collision resulted in minor injuries, with one person transported to the hospital.

Officers were waiting for a tow truck when the fire department left the scene, and the road is reportedly clear.

The fire department said they received reports of the collision around 8 a.m.

