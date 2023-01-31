TUMBLER RIDGE, B.C. — Northern Health is warning Tumbler Ridge residents of possible delays at the Tumbler Ridge Laboratory due to a staffing shortage.

Northern Health said the staff shortage could impact the availability when scheduling lab appointments and that wait times for lab appointments may be longer than usual.

According to Northern Health, priority will be given to patients requiring urgent lab tests.

The latest announcement on January 30th comes after a similar warning on January 25th. Last week, Northern Health said there might be intermittent and temporary service disruptions at the Emergency Department of the Tumbler Ridge Diagnostic and Treatment Centre due to limited nursing staff.

Northern Health stated diversions posted on short notice might occur if nursing coverage is not maintained.

Residents can contact the Chetwynd lab for test appointments at 250-788-7223 or the Dawson Creek Hospital at 250-784-7340.

For non-emergency medical help, residents can contact HealthLink BC or the Northern Health Virtual Clinic.

