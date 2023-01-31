CALGARY — Imperial Oil Ltd. says its fourth-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year earlier, helped by a strong operating performance across all of its business.

The company says it earned $1.73 billion or $2.86 per diluted share for the quarter, up from $813 million or $1.18 per diluted share a year earlier.

Total revenue and other income for the three-month period amounted to $14.45 billion, up from $12.31 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021.

Story Continues Below

Imperial says upstream production in the fourth quarter averaged 441,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day compared with 445,000 in the same period of 2021

Refinery throughput averaged 433,000 barrels per day for the quarter, up from 416,000 barrels per day a year earlier.

Last week, Imperial announced it would go ahead with a $720-million project to build a renewable diesel facility at its Strathcona refinery near Edmonton.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 31, 2023.

Companies in this story: (TSX:IMO)

The Canadian Press

Thanks for reading! Energeticcity.ca is the voice of the Peace, bringing issues that matter to the forefront with independent journalism. Our job is to share the unique values of the Peace region with the rest of B.C. and make sure those in power hear us. From your kids’ lemonade stand to natural resource projects, we cover it – but we need your support. Give $10 a month to Energeticcity.ca today and be the reason we can cover the next story. Learn More