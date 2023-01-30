FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Prespatou water station is currently offline due to an issue with the communications software.

The station at 21869 Triad Road will be unavailable until crews repair the issue.

The district said the Buick facility located at 14853 Buick Creek Road is an alternate station for residents in the meantime.

The PRRD will provide an update when the Prespatou station is back online and thank the public for their patience while crews work to repair the issue.

Photo credit: Judith Chinn

