FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Isabel Auger, founder of Spirit of the Peace Powwow, passed away earlier this month, leaving behind incredible memories across the local powwow community.

Connie Greyeyes, president of Spirit of the Peace Powwow, fondly remembers Auger as her Kohkum (grandmother), who helped Greyeyes name her children. Greyeyes said Auger was the first person who brought powwow to the Peace region.

In First Nations’ culture, a powwow is an event that showcases the First Nation’s traditional arts, such as music, drumming, and dancing.

“It is a sacred and historical event that brings communities together,” Greyeyes explained.

Greyeyes believes Auger’s death is a significant loss for the powwow circle here in the Peace region.

“We don’t realize the work she put in, especially to provide those ceremonies for naming, which has historical importance to First Nations,” she stated.

Auger was also reportedly active in teaching powwow dance and supporting youth throughout the Peace region.

Greyeyes said the Spirit of the Peace Powwow event changed her lifestyle, and she expressed her gratitude for Elder Auger’s guidance through the experience.

“She was the foundation on which the Spirit of the Peace Powwow draws its inspiration, and we hope she will guide us even from heaven,” said Greyeyes.

Greyeyes plans to organize and dedicate this year’s Spirit of the Peace Powwow to Auger. She adds that she will continue to run the event in the future, remembering Auger’s values and principles.

Greyeyes added, “This will be our tribute to our Elder Kohkum.”

