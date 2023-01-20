Support Local News in 2023!

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John RCMP officers are on the way to a two-vehicle collision on Mile 56 of the Alaska Highway near Charlie Lake.

According to the RCMP, there are no reported injuries.

A Jeep and a Ford were involved in the collision but have been moved off the highway, according to reports.

Reports from drivers also say it is on the crest of a hill, and they recommend others slow down in the area.

This is a developing story

