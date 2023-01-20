FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Mobile homeowners in the Energetic City are being encouraged to appeal their 2023 assessments following an error that saw them rise significantly.

In the mobile home park located in the Charlie Lake area, Shady Acres Mobile Home Park, assessments have gone up an average of approximately 137 per cent across the entire park from 2022 to 2023.

The increase ranges from approximately 93 per cent to 163 per cent, which prompted residents to reach out to BC Assessment.

Teria Penner with BC Assessment said they are aware of the errors made in the Shady Acres park assessments.

“We are working to identify and correct those assessments where necessary,” Penner said.

“Once we have the properties identified, those property owners can expect to receive a notice advising that we are making a correction to the assessed value.”

Though BC Assessment is looking into the error, homeowners can still appeal on BC Assessment’s website by January 31st.

Across the city and area, the average increase is approximately 68 per cent in mobile home parks.

Another spike was seen in Forest Lawn Mobile Home Park, with an average increase of approximately 132 per cent. Increases in this trailer park range from approximately 98 per cent to 165 per cent.

Edgewood Trailer Park also saw a high increase, with an average of approximately 117 per cent higher than the 2022 assessment.

City Centre Trailer Park, Peace Country Mobile Home Park and Southridge Mobile Home Park saw less of an increase, ranging from approximately 36 per cent increase to a 43 per cent increase.

The trailer court with the lowest increase in the city and area was The Courtyard, next to Southridge, with an average of approximately a 1 per cent increase from 2022.

The homes in Courtyard ranged from a decrease of approximately 12 per cent to an increase of 2 per cent.

Homes can be looked up on BC Assessment’s website with a home’s address, and nearby homes can be viewed on the same page.

To appeal a home’s assessment, visit the notice of complaint form page and submit the form by January 31st, 2023, at 11:59 p.m. PST.

