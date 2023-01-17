Our next guest is quite special for numerous reasons. For one, she was the president of the North Peace Filcan Association for numerous years, helping to create and foster a sense of welcome, and safety for new and not-so-new Filipino Canadians who had moved to Fort St. John.

For two, it was a lot of fun because she actually does what Ted does in this podcast- she finds amazing people, and she sits down with them. She has wonderful and illuminating conversations, so our host was excited to get the chance to ask her some things!

She’s an artist, she’s a storyteller, she’s a mother, she’s Filipino, she’s Canadian, and she’s incredible. Here to sit down with Ted Sloan today is Ovvian Castrillo Hill!

Watch Ovvian’s Documentary: EX SITU- Thriving In Our New Bayan

Join the North Peace Filcan Facebook Group here.

