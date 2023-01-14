FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Fort St. John’s Ethan Semeniuk has made the NHL Central Scouting’s mid-season draft rankings, coming in at 173rd on the list.

The forward grew up in Fort St. John, and played hockey locally. He was drafted 56th overall by the Vancouver Giants in their 2020 draft, and is on pace for 30 points this season.

The mid-season draft rankings were released on Friday, ahead of the 2023 NHL draft.

Semeniuk is joined on the list by three other skaters from northern B.C.; Terrell Goldsmith of Fort St. James ranked 202nd, Nico Myatovic of Prince George ranked 47th, and Tanner Molendyk of McBride ranked 36th.

Forward Connor Bedard, of North Vancouver, ranked first on the list of North American skaters, fresh off of his epic performance at the world junior hockey championship last week, where Team Canada won gold for the second year in a row.

