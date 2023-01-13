FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — Peace River South MLA Mike Bernier said the news of the pulp line shutdown at Canfor’s Prince George Pulp and Paper mill was “devastating to countless families.”

Bernier released a statement about the closure on Facebook, saying it will impact more than 300 workers, their families, and indirect jobs related to the line.

Bernier believes the B.C. forestry industry requires “dire” help.

Story Continues Below

“The situation in our forestry-dependent communities is dire, and this second-term NDP government has failed to come to the table with solutions,” Bernier said.

“No solutions for the industry as a whole, and no solutions for workers and their families.”

Bernier also said while he understood some changes are needed in the forestry industry, the lack of planning on the government’s part has “let down British Columbians.”

The news of the upcoming shutdown came out on January 11th. According to a release, this shutdown comes after a string of Prince George sawmill closures over the past couple of years, leading to the company needing to “right-size” its production platform.

Canfor said the line would begin an “orderly wind-down” process that would culminate with the line being fully closed by the end of the first quarter of 2023.

President and CEO of Canfor Pulp said they will be working to ensure the employees impacted by this shutdown are supported over the coming months.

Canfor’s full release on the shutdown can be read on their website.

Thanks for reading! We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more Learn More