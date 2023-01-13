

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Hooked on Wool exhibit is on display at Peace Gallery North, after opening to the public last Friday.

Hooked on Wool features the work of seven local artists. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

The exhibit features the work of seven local artists; Eliza Massey Stanford, Lindsay Jardine, Emily Hedges, Lisa Frankham, Miep Burgerjon, Shelley Nickel, and Bev Baker.

From seat pads to scarves, to tiny figurines, the pieces on display were created using hooked and felted wool as mediums.

Eliza Massey Stanford has been creating wool pieces for around five years. ( Jordan Prentice, Energeticcity.ca )

Eliza Massey Stanford has been creating wool pieces for around five years and said the process can take anywhere from 10 to 20 hours per piece.

“It’s not something that I personally can do while watching TV because I need to watch what I’m doing,” said Massey Standford.

“I like to listen to the radio or music. It is very contemplative, an hour goes by really quickly when I’m sitting here hooking.”

According to Massey Stanford, the Hooked on Wool exhibit comes as a result of teaching some friends how to hook.

“We meet every two weeks through the winter months and hook together,” said Massey Standford.

“We talk about different projects that we’re doing and where we get our wool. We kind of support each other that way. “

Creating art from wool is an easy skill to learn, according to Massey Stanford, and a great way to unwind after a long day.

“Online tutorials are great,” said the artist.

Hooked on Wool will be on display at Peace Gallery North until January 26th.

