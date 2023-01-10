FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Integra Tire manager, Gary Plemel, is set to retire after 48 years with the company.

According to his wife, Lisa Plemel, Gary started working for Integra Tire when he was just 17 years old.

“He started at 17 pushing [a] broom for the late Gordon Strate, working his way up to being a manager for the last 30 years,” Lisa Plemel said.

When asked why he chose to retire now, Gary Plemel had a short and sweet answer.

“I’ll be 65. It’s time.”

Gary says his commitment to the company over nearly five decades was due to the owner and how well he was treated. After all that time, Gary, of course, has a lot of memories working for the company but said he couldn’t pinpoint a favourite because there were so many.

In his spare time, Gary enjoys golf, hockey, woodworking, and cribbage.

According to Lisa, she and Gary have no plans to move away from Fort St. John in his retirement, but Gary said he does want to travel.

“Wherever the world will let us,” Gary said.

Gary Plemel’s last day at Integra Tire will be January 13th, 2023 — a date followed promptly by his 65th birthday on January 14th.

