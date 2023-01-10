Support Local News in 2023!

Learn More

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in Peace Country Park with 20 firefighters Monday evening. 

According to Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Simpson, a preliminary investigation found the fire at 8420 Alaska Road had started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Smoke and fire were found throughout the home as fire crews arrived on the scene around 8:20 p.m., and they went inside to quickly extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries reported, according to Simpson. Residents of the home did not need Emergency Support Services and were able to find interim housing.

The fire department would like to remind Fort St. John residents to ensure household fire alarms are working properly and to practice fire safety when working in the kitchen.

Report an error

Read our guiding principles

Thanks for reading!

We appreciate you for reading our articles in 2022! We have a bunch of ideas for 2023 but we need your help

By becoming a Supporter, you ensure that local news is covered plus help us expand into new areas such as podcasts, events, and more

Learn More

More stories you might like

Avatar photo

Jordan Prentice is a multimedia reporter for energeticcity.ca and a recent graduate of BCIT’s Broadcast and Online Journalism program. Born and raised in Vancouver, Jordan’s passion for broadcast and journalism began with her dream of becoming a hockey journalist and play-by-play commentator. During her schooling, Jordan discovered a deep passion for reporting on Indigenous issues, culture and affairs. Jordan is also passionate about connecting with and listening to stories from people...