FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire in Peace Country Park with 20 firefighters Monday evening.

According to Deputy Fire Chief Daniel Simpson, a preliminary investigation found the fire at 8420 Alaska Road had started in the kitchen. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Smoke and fire were found throughout the home as fire crews arrived on the scene around 8:20 p.m., and they went inside to quickly extinguish the fire.

There were no injuries reported, according to Simpson. Residents of the home did not need Emergency Support Services and were able to find interim housing.

The fire department would like to remind Fort St. John residents to ensure household fire alarms are working properly and to practice fire safety when working in the kitchen.

