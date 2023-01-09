FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A non-profit focused on helping women enter the world of aviation is making a stop in Fort St. John.

On March 14th, 2023, Elevate Aviation will be visiting the North Peace Airport for a day of guest speakers, lunch and a “behind the scenes” tour of the airport, all free of charge, to encourage women to enter the aviation field.

Elevate Aviation will stop in 30 cities across Canada from March 14th to 23rd as part of its 7th annual Cross Country Tour.

This year marks the first in-person tour since 2019, as the 2020 tour was cancelled and moved to an online platform in 2021 and 2022.

Elevate Aviation was founded in Edmonton in 2015 to help women enter the field through programs such as its cross-country tour.

