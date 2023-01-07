

FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The Fort St. John Huskies came out of their first game of 2023 with a win at home Friday night, turning their 19-game win streak into 20.

The Huskies faced off against the Fairview Flyers in a defensively effective game, defeating them for the sixth time in six matchups this season.

Friday’s 8-0 win also gave the Huskies their fourth shutout against the Flyers this season.

In a pre-game interview with Energeticcity.ca, Huskies’ head coach Todd Alexander said his team’s success is a result of “sticking to the process.”

“We play to a standard. We don’t play for wins and losses. We know wins and losses will take care of themselves,” said Alexander.

“We pride ourselves in playing a certain way and at a certain pace of hockey. The boys work really hard on Tuesdays and Thursdays around here. It’s a pleasure to go out to practice and watch them work and be hard on each other.”

Justin Brownlee opened up the scoring a little under five minutes into the first period, with an assist from Jackson MacDonald.

About two minutes later, Kurtis Lee scored his 20th goal of the season, assisted by Oscar Burgess.

Then, on the powerplay, Nick Loewen scored the Huskies’ third goal, with assists from Chase London and Thomas Loewen, putting 3-0 on the scoreboard before heading into the first intermission.

In the second period, the Huskies came in hot with Jackson MacDonald scoring about two minutes into the period, assisted by Kaden Arberry and Brandon Modde.

Nick Loewen scored another with about six minutes left in the period, with assists from MacDonald and Justin Brownlee. The Huskies headed into the second intermission with a score of 5-0.

A little under five minutes into the third period, Ashton Underhill scored on the powerplay, with the help of Brandon Modde and Kurtis Lee. Two minutes later, the dynamic duo struck again, assisting Chase London’s powerplay goal, making it 7-0 for the Huskies.

Then, with about two minutes remaining, defenseman Kash Pittam scored his first goal of the season, assisted by Thomas Loewen and Justin Brownlee.

The Huskies left the ice with an 8-0 win, outshooting the Flyers 49-8.

Friday’s win marked the Huskies’ 23rd of the season, bumping them back into first place in the North West Junior Hockey League, with 47 points. The Grande Prairie Wheat Kings follow closely behind with 46 points and the Sexsmith Vipers sit in third place with 40 points.

Kurtis Lee remains first in the league standings with 20 goals, 32 assists, and 52 points. Brandon Modde takes the league’s second place with 16 goals, 33 assists, and 49 points total.

The Huskies hit the road to Sexsmith on Saturday to take on the Vipers.

The puck drops at 8:00 p.m.

