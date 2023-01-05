FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — School District 60 is letting parents know that kindergarten registrations for 2023/2024 are now being accepted for children born in 2018.

SD 60 recommends early registration for students to get into a school close to their home in Fort St. John, Hudson’s Hope, Taylor and Charlie Lake.

According to the district, online registrations after June 30th will be processed in late August and early September.

In-person registrations will be available again one week before school begins in the fall.

Kindergarten registration is available for students who turn five by December 31st of their first school year.

Registration can be done online or by appointment during regular school hours.

Visit School District 60’s website for more information on what is needed to register a student in school.

