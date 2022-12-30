FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The last Co-op Community Champion of 2022 is Amber Lindley, whose involvement with the Women’s Resource Society started with a divorce.

In 2022, Amber is creeping up on her fifth year as a board member of the society and has run a Socks and Jocks campaign benefiting the organization for the past seven years.

Amber, who was born and raised in Fort St. John, says she was first introduced to the Women’s Resource Society when she was 26 years old and needed help filing divorce papers.

“They did my divorce for me. They did up all my documents. Now, they actually have two law programs,” said Amber.

“So, in my case, it was financial only. Like I was not in an abusive relationship. I was none of those things. But I financially couldn’t afford a lawyer to get a divorce. So they did the paperwork up.”

Amber also uses her connections through her work at Ideal Images and as a Fort St. John Womens Soccer League player to continuously help out the society or individuals in the community when needed.

Prior to 2020, Amber says she would hold very successful food drives for the society through the soccer league, which had around 200 women.

“Even if they donate $5 worth of food, that’s a lot of food.”

Like most of the Co-op Community Champions over the past two years, Amber isn’t a fan of getting recognition but understands it is needed.

“It’s needed for awareness. People don’t know what they don’t know. When someone mentions that I am doing a socks and jocks drive, it’s important because those are items we take for granted in the community.”

“I struggle with that. I would rather give somebody else credit. But, sometimes, you do need to be the voice.”

For anyone looking at getting involved in the community, Amber mentions that the Women’s Resource Society is always looking for volunteers.

Congratulations to Amber Lindley for being selected as December’s Co-op Community Champion.

Co-op highlights people in Fort St. John who should be recognized for their work in the community. Anyone looking to nominate a community-minded person in need of recognition can head to Energeticcity’s website.

