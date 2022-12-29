FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — The B.C. government’s Rural Economic Diversification and Infrastructure Program (REDIP) will close its first round of applications in January.

According to a release from B.C.’s Ministry of Jobs, the program looks to support rural, remote, First Nations, and not-for-profit organizations by helping them diversify and grow their economies.

Applicants can receive funding through three different streams of funding; economic diversification, economic capacity, and forest impact transition.

Story Continues Below

Economic diversification looks to help expand the economic diversity of communities of 25,000 or less. The economic capacity stream looks to help communities of 2,500 or less build local capacity to diversify and expand their economy.

The forest impact transition stream is for the projects that support the recovery and diversification of forest-reliant communities.

The ministry said the program aims to help build more resilient communities.

“Building resilient communities is a key action of the StrongerBC Economic Plan, helping move British Columbia forward by tackling challenges and growing the economy,” said the ministry.

The first intake of applications will close on January 4th, 2023, with a second intake planned for the spring of 2023.

For more information on the REDIP and information on how to apply, visit the Government of B.C.’s website.

Thanks for reading! This holiday season, give the gift of local news! Our goal is to cover all the headlines and events happening in Northeast B.C. If you believe in this coverage, becoming a Supporter is a great way to help! Learn More