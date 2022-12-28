CHETWYND, B.C. — A newly issued Special Public Avalanche Warning for the B.C. backcountry interior includes Chetwynd and the Pine Pass.

According to Parks Canada and Avalanche Canada, the affected area includes most of the Columbia mountains, Glacier and Revelstoke national parks, and the Northern Rockies.

The Special Public Avalanche Warning (SPAW) was instated on December 28th, 2022, effective immediately, and will go until January 2nd, 2023.

According to Avalanche Canada, the dry, cold start to winter has made weak snow layers along the mountains in B.C.’s interior. After the recent snow storms, Avalanche Canada said that the snow is “in a precarious state.”

Avalanche Canada suggests making conservative terrain choices when going out into the backcountry to help reduce the dangers of an avalanche.

Anyone planning to venture into the backcountry is advised to view the avalanche forecast map and that having the proper equipment and training is essential.

