FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. — A Fort St. John firefighter was recently chosen as a British Columbia Lottery Corporation Community Hero and got to pump up the Vancouver Canucks before their game last Thursday.

The BCLC Community Hero program celebrates those who have had a positive impact on their communities.

On December 22nd, Brent Morgan was acknowledged at the Vancouver Canucks game versus the Seattle Kraken, where the Canucks won 6-5.

Before the puck dropped, Morgan got to crank the siren, donning a Fort St. John Huskies jersey.

Morgan is the president of the Fort St. John Firefighters Charitable Society, a volunteer at the BC Professional Fire Fighters Burn Fund and is a part of the Fort St. John Huskies coaching staff.

A couple of weeks ago, the society had its Christmas Hamper drop off, delivering gifts, a Christmas tree, and a turkey dinner to five families on December 19th.

A video of Morgan cranking the siren can be viewed on Facebook.

