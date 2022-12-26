FORT ST. JOHN, B.C. – Travel advisories are in place for all highways in the B.C. Peace.

Drivebc.ca said the advisories have been been issued for all highways due to heavy snowfall.

The heavy snowfall has also been mixed with freezing rain that fell earlier in the day Monday.

We are experiencing heavy snowfall throughout our entire service area. The heavy snowfall is causing limited visibility + TRAVEL ADVISORIES are still in effect. Details: https://t.co/XlmlIxO981



One of our plows on #SouthTaylorHill via @DriveBC webcams: https://t.co/BRUuMPMBS1 pic.twitter.com/v8Kq8h2Hie — Argo Roads South Peace (@ArgoSouthPeace) December 26, 2022

Argo Roads South Peace, which maintains highways in the South Peace, tweeted out that “Crews are out plowing + sanding. We are doing our best to keep up with conditions. However, given the continued heavy snowfall, expect rapidly deteriorating conditions.”

“ Consider changing travel plans + prepare for closures on short notice. Non-essential travel not recommended.”

For updates on highway conditions, visit www.drivebc.ca

Photo from the top of the South Taylor Hill:

